An Atlantic City Restaurant Is Offering Free Pizza For Life If You Solve This Mystery

There may be a way to score yourself a good chunk of cash, some free pizza, and even a cold beer if you do some detective work for this Atlantic City, NJ restaurant.

The very iconic restaurant Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, NJ had a few things from their outdoor dining setup stolen and is looking for their loyal customers to help solve the mystery with them.

Sometime last weekend, Tony’s Baltimore Grill initiated outdoor dining for the first time to give a new experience to its long-time customers and even to bring in some new ones. unfortunately, the outdoor dining area was missing all of the furniture including a patio table, umbrellas, and six chairs that were just stolen from the restaurant's location.

A lot of restaurants were adding outdoor dining during a few years of the COVID-19 pandemic and now restaurants that never offered this dining experience an option are officially implementing this into their restaurants permanently.

Tony’s Baltimore Grill is an iconic restaurant that’s been around for almost 100 years in Atlantic City.

The spot opened for business starting all the way back in 1927 and has been the heart of Atlantic City ever since.

If you’re in the mood to become a detective or if you know anything about the outdoor dining furniture that was stolen, you may be able to do your good deed and help return everything to its rightful owners.

Not only would it make you feel like you did your good deed for the day, but you can win $1,500, one free pizza a week for life and the restaurant said they’ll even throw in a beer if you are 21+.

Tony’s Baltimore Grill is located at 2800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 and is open daily.

Here's Where To Get Smooth, Rich Gelato in the NJ/Philadelphia Area Got a sweet tooth for sweet, smooth gelato? Check this out! Try not to lick your screen...!