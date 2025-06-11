There’s nothing like a summer day at the Jersey Shore. You’ve got your beach snacks packed, the playlist is ready, and you’ve picked the perfect spot in the sand.

The umbrella goes up, the chairs go out, and it’s finally time to relax.

There’s always something that people forget.

That big umbrella that every single family has to have can easily turn into a flying weapon when the wind picks up.

Every year, you’ll hear at least one story about someone getting smacked by a runaway umbrella or having theirs fly down the beach like a scene out of a movie.

It may sound funny until someone ends up in the ER. In fact, more than 2,800 umbrella-related injuries were reported nationwide between 2010 and 2018.

That’s why lawmakers in New Jersey are looking to take action.

New Jersey's New Umbrella Bill For Beachgoers

A new bill has been proposed that would require beachgoers to secure their umbrellas at all times, not just in windy conditions.

That means using an anchor, strap, or another fastening device anytime your umbrella is up.

Fines could range from $50 for a first offense to $250 for repeat violations.

Retailers would also have to post warning signs, and you’d likely see reminders at beach entrances.

Honestly, securing your umbrella takes two minutes and could prevent a major accident and now, a pricey ticket.

The bottom line is, when you hit the beach this summer, keep your umbrella safe and secure.

It’s one small step for beachgoers that can really change everyone else’s beach experience.

