I've got an exciting update for you on Angie's Luncheonette in Bordentown.

If you remember, it wasn't that long ago that the beloved Park Street restaurant was destroyed by a devastating, overnight fire.

Angie's Luncheonette in Bordentown, NJ Destroyed by Fire

On Tuesday, October 22, local fire departments were called to the scene around 3:50 AM, and upon arrival, they found the restaurant engulfed in flames and thick smoke coming from the building.

Angie's Luncheonette, Bordentown, Fire at Angie's Luncheonette, NBC10 Philadelphia News loading...

Thankfully, no one was injured, and the fire was quickly contained.

The team at Angie's shared the unfortunate news with their loyal customers on social media.

They posted an update that read, "As many of you have heard by now, late last night there was a fire at Angie's. Thankfully no one was hurt, and the fire was contained. As you can imagine, there is a lot to be sorted through right now. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers as we sort through this difficult time. We will update all of our customers as soon as we know more."

Bordentown community helping Angie's Luncheonette rebuild by holding fundraisers

The community response has been amazing with fundraisers for the popular restaurant going on all over Bordentown to help get them up and running again.

While this is a tough time for the owners, like I said there is some exciting news.

Angie's Luncheonette opening 2nd location in Yardville

Angie's will be opening a second location in the Yardville section of Hamilton Township, in the former Yogi's spot in Dover Plaza, off South Broad Street.

Yogis, Yardville, Angie's Luncheonette, Restaurants Bordentown, Google Maps loading...

The owner shared the news in the Hamilton Happenings Facebook group, saying, "We were going to wait until tonight to post about our new place, but as you all heard, Angie’s will be opening a second location in Yardville in the Dover Plaza where Yogis used to be. We will post the grand opening date soon! We'll be open from 7 AM to 10 PM, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Plus, you’ll be able to use our drive-thru to pick up your orders!"

Angie's Luncheonette Rebuilding Bordentown Location

Despite this setback, Angie Pelaez reassured the community that they are committed to rebuilding the original Bordentown location.

"Bordentown is our forever home, and we appreciate all the businesses and people in this community. We can’t wait to serve you all again soon," the post continued.

Angie's Luncheonette, Bordentown, Bordentown City, Google loading...

I love hearing this. We’re all rooting for you, Angie's Luncheonette.

I'll keep you posted on both the rebuild in Bordentown and the grand opening of the Yardville location.

