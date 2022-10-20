Hey Princeton! You hungry for some ramen?

About a month ago we learned that New Jersey-based asian fusion restaurant Ani Ramen House was planning to open a new location in Princeton this fall, and now we finally know when it's coming!

I just checked the Ani Ramen House Instagram page @aniramen, and according to their bio section, their Princeton location at 140 Nassau St will open Nov 7!

I'll definitely have to make some lunch plans to check this place out because their ramen bowls look amazingly delicious! These ramen bowls are no joke. This one's calling my name.

If you're not up for ramen, there are other delicious options, like kurobuta sausage, bao buns, don-buri bowls, and a yummy selection of sides and add-ons, like braised pork belly, kimchi, shrimp and fried tofu. Check out their full menu HERE.

NJ.com says they'll also have a Mochinut kiosk. Mochinuts are a sweet, chewy, doughy dessert that's a cross between mochi and donuts. Nom Nom.

So far (as of Oct 20), there's no word on their Instagram page whether or not they'll have a grand opening day event.

Their other New Jersey locations are in Montclair, Jersey City, Summit, Harborside, Maplewood, Cranford, Larchmont, and New Brunswick! Hopefully soon they'll expand into South Jersey as well.

Are you excited for this new location opening? Where do you think some of the best spots to grab ramen are? Drop your recommendations in the comments!

