Antique Cars Will Be Flooding The Streets of Lawrence, NJ – Here’s Why

Captain Paul’s Firehouse Dogs is starting up their car shows again next week! Starting April 5, you’ll see Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township flooded with antique cars that you’ve probably never seen in person before. This event is every Tuesday starting at 4 pm and ends, according to the flier, “til you leave”.

They open up for business during the spring and summer months, so this event is going on starting April 5 and the last show will be happening on October 25 of this year, just before they close up shop again for the winter months.

If you haven’t made your way to this hot dog and ice cream shop yet, Captain Paul’s Firehouse Dogs has been a staple part of Lawrenceville since 2009. The owner, Paul Tweedly, is a retired Captain from the Trenton Fire Department who dedicates his business to “the men and women associated with emergency services”, via their website.

This flier is spreading throughout some of the local Mercer County Facebook groups that I’m a part of, and everyone is already making plans to make it out to the event.

Growing up in the area, I’ve always seen the car shows happening once a week and it draws in a great crowd. It’s honestly just so nice to see the entire community coming together to put on an event like this.

This car show event is totally unique to the area and is something that the business is known for. Captain Paul’s Firehouse Dogs, located at 2230 Princeton Pike, Lawrence, NJ, is opening for its 13th season this year and its hours are Monday through Friday 11 am to 7 pm, and Saturday 11 am to 5 pm.

