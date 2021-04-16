April is Alcohol Awareness Month & Mercer County Has Resources

April is Alcohol Awareness Month and Mercer County Addictions Services wants to help residents who may be struggling right now due to this terrible year filled with overwhelming feelings. People who struggle with addiction don't do well being isolated, they need to be around others of good influences. Isolation for addicts lead to bad choices and they may end up actually consuming alcohol which is no good. Mercer County residents who have addiction problems are urged to reach out to programs like the one right here in our area for help.

The Mercer County Office on Addiction Services is offering many programs right now to support those who are struggling with addiction and specifically this month with alcohol addiction. There are programs for people of all ages, because believe it or not, alcohol addition can start at a young age. There's virtual programs every Thursday from 12-1pm. You can register for those virtual meetings here. Below is a video of this week's video program.

To get started, check out this awesome START Packet.

If you have any questions about this program contact Ruth DelPino at rdelpino@mercercouncil.org. We had the pleasure of talking with Ruth on air and she is fantastic. She really cares about this program and is dedicated to helping those in need.

I have had multiple friends struggle with substance abuse and especially during this pandemic, they have been struggling. It's been hard to find resources and support and my heart just breaks for them I am happy that the Mercer County Office on Addiction Services is helping those in need and I hope that whoever needs help gets it.