Spring officially arrives on Thursday, March 20. You know what that means. Baseball is back.

With the weather warming up, I'm sure you're anxious to get back to Citizens Bank Park and cheer on the Phillies again this season.

While you're there, grab a bite to eat. There are a few new food options for 2025.

Aramark is celebrating its 40th anniversary as an official partner of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025.

It makes sense. Citizens Bank Park is practically in Aramark Headquarters' backyard in Center City.

They've created some new menu items for the ballpark in honor of the anniversary.

Kyle's Cutlets

Doesn't this sandwich look delicious?

It's named after Phillies' star, Kyle Schwarber. I'm sure you figured that out.

Aramark says it's a chicken cutlet sandwich "topped with creamy burrata, crispy fried pepperoni, and arugula, drizzled with a sweet and spicy hot honey sauce on a Liscio's Bakery roll.

What's extra special about this sandwich is a portion of the sales goes to Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes.

You can find Kyle's Cutlets in section 142.

Red Velvet Affogato

Oh boy. Look at these cookies.

They are red velvet cookies with vanilla ice cream and espresso poured on top.

You'll be able to find those treats in The Yard, section 102.

S'mores Quesadillas

My mouth is watering looking at this new treat.

S'mores Quesadillas, with Nutella, mini-marshmallows, and graham cracker crumble in a crispy flour tortilla. It's served with a chocolate sauce to dip them in. OMG.

You can grab them in section 142.

Cotton Candy Mask

This is so cute, isn't it?

It's an adjustable foam mask for kids and adults.

Philadelphia Phillies Home Opener is March 31

You don't have much longer to wait to see the boys play again.

The Phillies home opener is Monday, March 31. The Rockies will be in town. Cristopher Sanchez will start on the mound.

Go Phils.

