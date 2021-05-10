Are Pennsylvania and New Jersey Good States for Police Officers?

Police officers have one of the toughest jobs in the world. When we are running away from danger, law enforcement officers run towards it to protect and serve the community.

Wallet Hub recently created a survey that showed which states are the best for law enforcement officers. Each state was compared "across 30 key indicators of police-friendliness." The states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey are both in the top 20 on the list of 2021's Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer.

In the overall rankings for the 2021's Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer list, Pennsylvania lands in the 18th spot, and New Jersey is just a spot under them in the 19th spot.

There were other categories that each state was ranked for as well such as Opportunity & Competition, Law Enforcement Training Requirements, Job Hazards & Protection.

Here are the rankings shared on Wallet Hub for Pennsylvania and New Jersey for each of those categories:

Opportunity & Competition - Pennsylvania 16th spot, New Jersey 4th spot

Law Enforcement Training Requirements - Pennsylvania 19th spot, New Jersey 14th spot

Job Hazards & Protection - Pennsylvania 27 spot, New Jersey 10th spot.

According to Wallet Hub, New Jersey also takes the 4th spot in the category of Most Law Enforcement Officer per Capita, 3rd in Highest Median Income for Law Enforcement Officers, and 5th in Lowest Violent Crime Rate.

As always, we are curious to know what is the best and the worst of every survey. California takes the number 1 spot as the best state and Hawaii is in the last place on the 2021's Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer, according to Wallet Hub.