Does Ariana Grande Shade Ex Pete Davidson in Her New Song ‘Positions’?

Some fans believe that Ariana Grande shades Pete Davidson on her latest single, "Positions."

Most of the lyrics for her new track are about finding a new significant other, which could potentially about her current boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. Although it's a sweet tune about being in love, there may be some shade thrown at her ex-fiancé.

Grande sings, "Heaven sent you to me / I'm just hoping I don't repeat history."

When she sings the song, the extra breath and longer cadence make it seem like she's singing "re" and "peat" as two separate syllables. Fans caught on, and the lyric went viral:

Grande and Davidson began dating in May 2018 and got engaged just months after beginning their relationship. In October, just a month after her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, passed away, the couple called it quits.

In early October, Grande teased fans with new music. "I can’t wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted on October 14.

She followed up her announcement by revealing that "Positions" would e off her sixth studio album of the same name, which debuts October 30.