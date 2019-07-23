ARod (Alex Rodriguez) was front row for his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez's show on Saturday night (July 20th) in Philadelphia. brought their daughters along with him, according to US Weekly.

J.Lo's It's My Party Tour made a stop at the Wells Fargo Center, and even though he could've had a great view of the show from backstage, they watched from the floor. ARod and his two daughters (Natasha, 14 and Ella, 11) were there. Plus, Jennifer's daughter with Marc Anthony (Emme, 11) was there to cheer mom on from the front row.

At one point, the article says video taken at the concert showed A-Rod jumping up and down as Jennifer sang one of my favorites (and obviously one of his favorites), "Dance Again."

A few of my friends went to the show, and they were so disappointed that they didn't get a glimpse of him or their girls. They did say it was an amazing show though.

I love Jennifer Lopez...total girl crush. Jennifer, by the way, will celebrate her 50th birthday on Wednesday (July 24).