At Belmar beach, 8-year-old pulled from 8-foot sand hole collapse

BELMAR — First responders managed to rescue an 8-year-old boy after an 8-foot deep sand hole dug on a beach collapsed on top of him, police said.

Just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Belmar Police responded to the 8th Avenue beach for the reported incident. The sides of the sand hole had caved in and the boy was no longer visible, according to officers.

The borough fire department, first aid squad and lifeguards also responded and dug together to free the boy from beneath the sand, police said.

As reported by The Coast Star, Belmar First Aid Director Fran Hines said the boy had fallen into the hole before it collapsed.

After being checked at the scene by paramedics, the boy and his parents were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to police.

There was no immediate word on the boy's condition as of Sunday morning.

Police did not disclose who had dug the hole, before the boy's rescue.