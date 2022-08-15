At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015.
Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced.
A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza market in Italy was bold and it predictably failed. You've got to give them credit for trying, but please.
Now on the other hand, New Jersey has enough amazing stellar pizza joints that could easily make it in the "old country".
I've actually taken Italian citizens to a few of our pizzerias here in the Garden State with rave reviews much to their surprise, but it was no shock to me.
Many of the pizza places here are owned and operated by Italian immigrants or their offspring. They know what they're doing when it comes to pizza here in New Jersey.
So, we asked our listeners to name a pizza joint that would definitely survive the competition in Italy. Here's some of what they had to say.
Federici's — Freehold
BLVD Pizza — Surf City on LBI
Del Ponte's Coal Fired Pizza — Bradley Beach
Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza — Northfield
Nunzio's — Long Branch
Santillo's — Elizabeth
Massimo's — Robbinsville
Luigi's NY Style Pizza — South Plainfield
Bakeria 1010 Bread & Pizza — Linwood
Capone's — Toms River
De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies — Robbinsville
Vic's — Bradley Beach
Pete and Elda's — Neptune
Salerno's — Hazlet
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
Here's where NJ legal weed is sold
Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them?
071d8c3e550a81aa"]