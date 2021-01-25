Atlantic City Mass Vaccination Site Opens For Eligible Patients

Another mega vaccination site for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine has finally launched in South Jersey as the vaccine rollout continues in the Garden State.

According to website Patch, the Atlantic City Convention Center will serve as a mega site for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and is now open for eligible patients.

The AC mega site can vaccinate up to 3,500 per day when the vaccine becomes fully available. Due to the limited supply, no appointments can be made at this time. Be sure to check back often to see when additional appointments can be made.

According to a report from NJ.com, more appointments for the vaccine will be made available on Thursday, January 26th at 3 PM through AtlanticCare.

There will be six mega sites in the Garden State including Rowan College of South Jersey in Deptford township which opened on January 8th and the soon to be opened Moorestown Mall in Burlington County. Other sites include the Meadowlands Complex in Bergen County, Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County, New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Middlesex County.

Phase 1b is now in effect which include those 65 and over, 16 to 64 with specific medical conditions, first responders, police, firefighters, educators, postal, grocery and daycare workers, food and agriculture, public transit and correction officers. You must pre register. The goal is to vaccinate up to 2,400 people a day in the near future. Those now 65 and over will be eligible to receive the vaccine in the next day or two according to North Jersey.com. It could still take months to receive the vaccine due to the demand.

Phase 1c would be next nd that would include those between 16 and 64 with high risk conditions. The next phase of essential workers include transportation workers, food service, IT, construction, communication, energy, legal and waste and media.

source: patch.com