Auto Lenders Opening New Showroom in Newtown Square, Pa Very Soon

Is it worth buying a brand new car? People always say that your car's value goes down as soon as you drive out of the dealership and that makes me never want to buy a brand new car.

With that being said, are you the type of person that just prefers to buy a used car with low mileage because the value of the car drops so quickly?

If your answer is yes, you will have a new place to purchase a pre-owned vehicle very soon.

On Auto Lenders’ Instagram page it was stated that the car company will be opening a new showroom soon. The new Auto Lenders showroom will be located in Newtown Square.

From the image shared on Auto Lenders’ Instagram, the new showroom being built in Newtown Square still needs a good amount of work.

No date has been set on when it will open but the caption on the Instagram post read, "Very soon this will be our brand new Newtown Square showroom" with the hashtag #ComingSoon. The Auto Lenders website does not share any information on an opening day either.

Auto Lenders has 7 different locations. Princeton - 2568 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, Toms River - 1518 NJ-37, Toms River, Williamstown - 1051 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, Egg Harbor - 6201 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, Voorhees - 104 NJ-73, Voorhees Township, Lakewood - 1165 NJ-88, Lakewood, and Exton - 305 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton.

The Newtown Square and Exton showrooms are going to be the only two showroom locations that Auto Lenders will have in the state of Pennsylvania.