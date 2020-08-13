Driver Dies Following Wednesday Night Vehicle Fire on I-295 in Hamilton

A driver died following a vehicle fire Wednesday evening (August 12) on I-295 in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

The New Jersey State Police tell us that the driver of a Toyota Corolla died in the incident, which happened just before 8 pm. Troopers responded to the exit 60 ramp for I-195 on the northbound side of the highway for a vehicle on fire.



The driver was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the blaze, police say.

Neither the cause of the fire nor the identity of the driver was released. The ramp was closed for several hours for a police investigation.