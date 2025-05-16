One of your favorite chains closed almost all of its New Jersey locations.

Bahama Breeze has been in operation for almost 30 years and has abruptly shut down 15 restaurants this week alone. 4 of those 15 restaurants happened to be in New Jersey.

The restaurant chain is known for its island-inspired menu and laid-back vibe. For a lot of fans in the Garden State, this “island oasis” just got a little harder to come by.

Which Bahama Breeze Locations Closed This Week?

This week, Bahama Breeze abruptly shut down 4 different locations throughout the state. Paramus, Wayne, Toms River, and Woodbridge all had to say goodbye to their neighborhood Bahama Breeze locations.

The closures were part of a larger move by the restaurant’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, to shut down 15 underperforming locations nationwide.

Read More: When to Leave for the Jersey Shore This Memorial Day Weekend?

Apparently we don’t love Bahama Breeze in the Garden State! I can’t help but think about the diners who just lost their favorite chain restaurant.

You know we all have that one chain that really speaks to us, and if yours was Bahama Breeze, I’m so sorry!

There is one “glass half full” way to look at this.

Where Is New Jersey's Last Bahama Breeze Location?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Although it’s harder to find a Bahama Breeze location in the Garden State, there is still one left that you can travel to if you’re getting a sudden craving for dinner.

The last standing Bahama Breeze location is in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, inside the Cherry Hill Mall.

If you’re craving a drink out of a pineapple and that island atmosphere, you’ll have to travel a bit, but you can still get it! It’s always bittersweet when restaurants close.

It feels like the end of an era, but it’s exciting to see what will take its place!

11 New Jersey Beaches That Are Completely Free Looking to plan your Jersey Shore trip on a budget? Give these 11 free beaches a try! Gallery Credit: Gianna