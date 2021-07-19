Banner plane lands between bridge traffic in Ocean City, NJ

OCEAN CITY — The pilot of a small banner plane that developed engine trouble made an emergency landing on the Route 52 Causeway (9th Street) bridge Monday afternoon.

The plane was flying for Paramount Air Service near the Steel Pier in Atlantic City when the problems began around 12:40 p.m.

Pilot Landon Lucas, 18, dropped the banner into the ocean in an attempt to land at Ocean City Municipal Airport, according to police.

When the problem persisted, Lucas landed the plane in a gap in the traffic on the westbound lanes on the bridge between Ocean City and Somers Point, according to police.

Banner Plane Lands on Ocean City Bridge The 18-year-old pilot of a small banner plane that developed engine trouble made an emergency landing on the Route 52 Causeway Street bridge in Ocean City on July 19, 2021

Lucas was not injured during the landing, nor were any drivers. Workers are trying to remove the wings so the plane can be towed away.

The bridge was closed westbound as of 2:20 p.m. Monday afternoon with one lane open eastbound.

A woman who answered the phone at Paramount Air Service told New Jersey 101.5 that “nobody was hurt so we’re thankful for that.”

