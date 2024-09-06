As expected, the much-anticipated Barnes & Noble in Doylestown opened this week (Wednesday, September 4) to the delight of locals.

The Patch says the new store in the Barn Plaza (just off Route 611) is over 11,000- square-feet and part of a major makeover for the shopping center.

Several restaurants and stores will be opening including Bucks County's first Whole Foods Market, which doesn't currently have an opening date.

Honeygrow and FirstWatch are joining the other restaurants like Piccolo Trattoria.

The manager of the new Barnes & Noble is Doylestown resident, Sean Curran.

At the ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Curran told the crowd, "I am beyond honored to be here today as the manager of the very first store in this area. I am so deeply touched to see all of you. And, I'm so incredibly grateful to all the people who created one of the most beautiful stores I have ever been in."

Doylestown resident and Philadelphia sports writer, Mike Sielski, was on hand for the grand opening.

Sielski is the author of, "The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality" and "Fading Echoes." He signed copies of his books for fans.

The new Barnes & Noble and Whole Foods Market are taking over the space in Barn Plaza previously occupied by Marshall's and Homegoods.

If you're looking for something to do, go browse around the new Barnes & Noble. There's a cafe, where you can sit, relax, and grab a drink or snack.

All of the outside signage for the new Whole Foods Market is up, but it still needs some inside work completed.

As soon as I find out the opening date, I'll let you know.

