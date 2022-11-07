We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice.

For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”

Earlier this week he reviewed Blue Steel Pizza Company, in Bloomfield, NJ.

Portnoy then continued his way through New Jersey, stopping by Teglia Pizza Bar in Montclair and Lombardi’s Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

His review of Teglia’s goes fairly smooth. Portnoy is quick to compliment the undercarriage of the pizza, which he holds a lot of investment in.

Portnoy spills some behind-the-scenes gossip on a restauranteur who didn’t take his review well (keeping it anonymous), shares his pie with onlookers, and ultimately ranked the slice a 7.9 out of 10.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

His next stop doesn’t go as smoothly.

Portnoy set out to review the bar-style pie from Lombardi’s but is immediately derailed by his own neuroses.

Deeply relatable.

He can’t get out of his own head regarding the size of his hoodie. It’s a hilarious look inside Portnoy’s mind.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Trying to keep the show on track, he goes for his famed one-bite review.

“I just burned my face,” he says upon taking a bite, “things are going from bad to worse.”

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

After some time for the pizza to cool he goes in for another bite and determines that the pizza is good. It earns a 7.3 out of 10.

That’s when he starts getting heckled by children.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Watching Portnoy manage to continue his review despite children seemingly on an ice cream-induced sugar rush is an incredible showing of restraint.

Check out his full review of Lombardi’s (as well as his impromptu review of Sonny’s Frozen Desserts) for a real treat.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

You can watch the roller coaster of a review here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

