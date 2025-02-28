Dining out is one of my favorite things to do.

I love the entire experience. I love catching up with family and friends over a meal and chatting about their food choices. I love the ambiance of different restaurants. I love to people-watch. I love everything about it.

But, before I even arrive at a restaurant, I enjoy doing a little research to see where the best places are. Plus, I love drooling over food pics.

Barbeque Pulled Pork Sandwich with BBQ Sauce and Fries bhofack2 loading...

Yelp is a good place to do that.

It pointed out a few restaurant trends we should look for this year. They are simply casual, multicultural dining with Middle Eastern food leading the way, and eco-friendly dining.

Three NJ eateries made Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2025 list

For 2025, three New Jersey restaurants have made Yelp's Top 100 list of the best places to eat. That's down one from last year, but at least my home state is on the list.

That's a big deal.

You may want to add these Garden State spots to your dining bucket list:

1. Cha Cha Cha Cuban Cafe

Google Google loading...

This low-key restaurant is in Kenilworth, NJ. It's known for its perfect Cuban sandwiches and empanadas (which I love) and has been featured on the Food Network and Telemundo.

Check out its Yelp page by clicking here.

2. Fresh Tiki Bar

Google Google loading...

Look at how fun and cute this place is. It's on Division Street in Somerville. If you like having dessert, you'll love this "dessert destination." It's won a bunch of awards.

Check it out by clicking here. You can grab ice cream, waffles, drinks, and other fun stuff.

3. Tim's Po-Boys and Wings

Google Google loading...

Tim's is in Hawthorne. It's New Orleans in New Jersey. The menu is filled with southern favorites like po'boys, wings (which are supposedly next level), jambalaya, gumbo, fried oysters, and so much more.

Click here to check it out. I'm thinking that you'll want to take a road trip for a visit.

To see what other restaurants made the Top 100 from all around the country, click here.

