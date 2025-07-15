One of the most popular pizza places in the area is turning 75 and a big celebration has been planned to celebrate.

Conte's Pizza is celebrating its 75th Anniversary on August 16

Conte's Pizza on Witherspoon Street in Princeton has announced its 75th Anniversary Party will be on August 16 at the Valley Road Athletics Field (behind the restaurant).

The celebration will take place from 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM. Conte's fans and the community is invited. Come hungry.

Conte's opened in 1950

Conte's opened way back in 1950 and is still going strong today. It's clear by the consistent size of the crowd in the restaurant and wait time to pick up a pizza. You can read more of Conte's history by clicking here.

The anniversary party will benefit Princeton group to help the local food insecure

The 75th Anniversary Party will not only celebrate this fabulous restaurant, it will also be a fundraiser to benefit SHUPP, which stands for Send Hunger Packing Princeton. The organization serves qualifying students in the Princeton Public School System with food insecurities.

Bring your family and join in the fun. There will be a DJ, a pizza-themed photo booth, live musical performances, Thomas Sweet ice cream (another Princeton classic), face painting, kids soccer clinic, and more. Plus, plenty of pizza, of course.

Princeton Mayor, Mark Freda, will be there to cut first slice of pizza

Princeton Mayor, Mark Freda, will be the guest of honor and have the very important task of cutting the first pizza slice. Conte's thin crust is part of what makes the pizza an area favorite....those little pepperonis help too. Yum.

Conte's merchandise will be on sale that day. You'll be able to get your hands on t-shirts and hats to rep your favorite pizza place.

There will be a silent auction

There will also be a Silent Auction to help raise money for SHUPP. Click here to see some of the items you can bid on, including autographed footballs.

For more information, click here.

Rain date is August 17

If the weather doesn't cooperate, the rain date is the next day, Sunday, August 17.

Happy 75th anniversary Conte's Pizza...I'm a big fan.

