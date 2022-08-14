Famous Beach Tacos Is Expanding With Two New Jersey Locations

Have you seen this famous building on the Seaside Park boardwalk?

More specifically, have you ever eaten in the restaurant in yellow?

It is called Beach Tacos and this Jersey Shore business has made quite a name for themselves.

I'm hoping you can put two and two together to figure out what their most well-known dish is...yes, their tacos!

They are made with fresh ingredients and there are so many protein options to choose from: chicken, steak, pork, shrimp, vegetables, carnitas, fish or chorizo.

It is the perfect meal after spending a day in the sun.

The menu also includes quesadillas, burritos, nachos, rice bowls, and empanadas.

Well congratulations to owner Dominick Glynn because Beach Tacos is expanding with two new locations in New Jersey!

According to APP.com, a second Beach Tacos location is being built on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River where a diner once stood.

The third is being built in Springfield which is up in Union County.

Here's what we know:

The Toms River location will have a bar inside where you can enjoy margaritas, chips and salsa while you wait for a table.

The attached dining room will have a "tacos and tequila vibe," according to APP.com.

I don't know what a tacos and tequila vibe looks or feels like but I am dying to experience it.

The menu for the Toms River spot will also be much larger compared to their Seaside Park location.

"This is going to be a full menu," said Glynn according to APP.com. "I always had a passion for Mexican food. I just love great, quality food."

You saw their variety listed up above. I am dying to know what other Mexican specialties Dominck plans on adding.

Hey Dominick! Can I be your official taste tester? I'm really good at that job.

For now, Dominick is awaiting on final town approval for both locations and then, construction will begin!

Hmmm...which tacos will you try first?

For while you wait:

