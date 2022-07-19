Beat The Heat Wave! Here’s a List of Cooling Sites in Mercer County NJ

Heads up! It's about to get HOT. And it's important for us to be safe in intense heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Mercer County from Wednesday July 20 from 11am-8pm, and an Excessive Heat Watch on Thursday, July 21, from 10am to 8pm.

All week, temperatures will be in the upper 90's with varying degrees of humidity. Our chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow breaks it all down for you HERE.

Long story short, air conditioning is your best friend! Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes is reminding people that cooling sites will be available if you're having trouble staying sufficiently cool, according to community website MercerMe.com.

Here's a list of confirmed cooling sites.

Mercer County library branch locations:

• Ewing, 61 Scotch Road

• Hickory Corner, 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor

• Hightstown Memorial, 114 Franklin St.

• Hollowbrook, 320 Hollowbrook Drive, Ewing

• Hopewell, 245 Pennington-Titusville Road, Pennington

• Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike

• Robbinsville, 42 Allentown-Robbinsville Road

• Twin Rivers, 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor

• West Windsor, 333 North Post Road

Municipal senior center locations:

• Ewing Senior and Community Center, 999 Lower Ferry Road; 609-883-1776

• Hamilton Senior Center, 409 Cypress Lane; 609-890-3686

• Hopewell Valley Senior Center, 395 Reading St., Pennington; 609-537-0236

• John O Wilson Center, 169 Wilfred Avenue, Hamilton; 609-393-6480

• Princeton Senior Resource Center, 101 Poor Farm Road, Building B, Princeton; 609-751-9699

• Robbinsville Township Senior Center, 1117 Route 130; 609- 259-1567

• Samuel Naples Senior Center, 611 Chestnut Ave., Trenton; 609-989-3462

• West Windsor Senior Center, 271 Clarksville Road; 609-799-9068

Of course though, you should also drink plenty of water (even if you're not thirsty!), avoid excessive activity outdoors, and watch out for your pets. Make sure they're not stuck in locked cars, give them plenty of water, and check the temperature of the sidewalks and asphalt before you take them for a walk.

Stay cool!

