Every time I log onto Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter I see foxes. They're running the beach, bright and beautifully colored, and being trailed by pups. It is quite the sight, generating (in total) thousands of likes, comments, and shares. Of course, I thought I'd share some with you. PS - The fox above is a stock image. You need to see some of the real Jersey Shore foxes!



I'm not an expert, but through the power of google, I can share that foxes, typically, breed in the winter. With spring comes their babies, known as pups. And with it comes exciting moments.

Credit: Joe Sciamerelli https://www.facebook.com/joe.sciamarelli

Here's a beautiful picture from Joe Sciamarelli from the north end of Ocean Grove. Joe posted it on the Jersey Shore Lovers Facebook page and has been inundated with likes and comments. Between the sky, the water, the debris, the fence, and the two foxes, it's quite a dynamic photo.

This one from Ray Arizmendi on Instagram shows a momma fox and 3 cubs feeding. Based on the hashtag, it appears to be taken in Oceanport, New Jersey. Beautiful.

Andrew Wolff shared this incredible photo on Instagram. It's a momma at Asbury Park along with a couple of feeding pups.

What a wonderful moment shared by Robert Siliato on Instagram. Everyone needs a little nuzzle with their Mommy every now and then! If you love these pictures, follow the photographers and share this link with friends.