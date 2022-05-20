Wow. Congratulations to The Boys and Girls Club for celebrating 85 years of changing lives.

What better way to celebrate this awesome milestone then to throw a BIG BBQ FEAST for the entire community to enjoy. Come for upscale BBQ, beer, cocktails, raffles, and more to help continue the work of this great group. Sounds like fun, doesn't it?

The Boys and Girls Club of Mercer County invite you, your family and friends to The Great Futures BBQ on Friday, June 17th at 5pm at their Spruce Street Boys and Girls Club in Lawrence Township (1040 Spruce Street).

Come hungry and thirsty for this "fun-draiser." It's going to be a ton of fun to help an amazing organization continue to help and shape so many children right here in our area.

Get your tickets now by clicking here. There will be an upscale BBQ feast by 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, signature cocktails provided by Tito's, the best craft beer from Four City Brewing Company, local vendors, games, live music from Boys and Girls Club alumni, Troy Cain and his band, Midnight Sun TTL, and more. This is the perfect way to wind down from the work week.

If you aren't familiar with the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, they "provide young people ages 5-18 with social, enrichment, and recreational activities. Their programs, offered after school, on weekends, and over the summer, focus on improving youth outcomes in education, developing social emotional competency and leadership skills, as well as teaching youth to develop healthy lifestyles through physical activity and nutrition. Their mission is to enable all young people, especially those who them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens."

This is going to be a super fun event for a great cause. Get a group of your friends together, or bring a date, and come eat, drink & be merry.

For more information, to buy tickets to the Great Futures BBQ, or simply donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County, click HERE.

Congratulations. Here's the another 85 years.

