Trenton, NJ Restaurant Expands to New Terminal at Newark Liberty Airport

Trenton, NJ Restaurant Expands to New Terminal at Newark Liberty Airport

Somsak Sudthangtum

A dream that's been two years in the making has finally come true for a popular Trenton restaurant and catering business.

1911 Smoke House Barbeque just opened a second location in the brand new, trendy, state of the art, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. This is big deal.

Reggie Hallett
loading...
Get our free mobile app

I had just told you all about the new airport terminal and its very Jersey vibe when it officially opened earlier this week, featuring photos, maps, art and restaurants from our great state, but I didn't realize at the time that one of those restaurants picked to be a part of the major upgrade is in Mercer County. So exciting.

The new airport location of 1911 Smoke House is the biggest restaurant in the terminal.

Reggie Hallett
loading...

It has 80 seats and a 24 seat bar. Looks great, doesn't it?

Reggie Hallett
loading...

From what I've heard, opening day was a huge success with the amazing smell of the barbeque wafting through the terminal, tempting travelers to give it a try.

Reggie Hallett
loading...

Congratulations 1911 Smoke House Barbeque!

The whole Mercer County area (and beyond) already knew how great you are and now travelers from all over the world will too.

If you haven't experienced this great place yet, it's a must. They have wings, brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, burgers and so much more.

Check out the menu. They cater parties and events too. Delivery is available.

Don't forget, the next time you're flying out of or into Newark, make sure to stop by and check it out.

The saying on the bridge still rings true, "Trenton Makes The World Takes."

1911 Smoke House Barbeque is located at 11 W. Front Street in Trenton and now Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
Filed Under: 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, New Terminal A Newark Liberty International Airport, Trenton
Categories: Articles, Chris & the Crew, Food, Mercer County, New Jersey, Restaurants, Travel
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST