So Pretty! The Ben Franklin Bridge Just Got a Dazzling New Lighting Upgrade!

The Philadelphia skyline just got even more beautiful!

If you were anywhere near the Ben Franklin Bridge on Monday, you might have caught a glimpse of its dazzling new upgrade!

The nearly 100 year old Ben Franklin Bridge just received a brand new lighting system that's made it even more iconic. The decorative, colorful lights were on full display earlier this week, making the skyline of Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey such a beautiful sight! And this is just the beginning.

The new light installation is only one part of an ongoing $216.9 million Ben Franklin Bridge Suspension Span and Anchorage Rehabilitation Project. It's part of a five-part plan that will also repair steel components, maintenance painting, and widening of the North Walkway in Camden.

The decorative lights are an all-new energy-efficient LED system that display different colors that will light up the Delaware River with different cool special effects, like a "chasing rainbow" that will follow the PATCO train as it crosses the bridge! SO cool! They'll be especially dazzling when they're themed around Philly sports seasons and holidays.

Check out how the new lights looked during the light show debut on Monday! I'm simply obsessed.

As someone who crosses the bridge every day to get to work, I was wondering what all the construction was about! Suddenly the delays on the bridge due to the closed lanes during the morning rush hour is worth it. Personally, I've never been more excited to live so close to the bridge!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

