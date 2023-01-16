A major change will be taking place at the Cracker Barrel in Bensalem, according to The Patch.

Pretty soon, you're going to be able to have an alcoholic drink with your dinner.

The restaurant just got approval last week from Bensalem town officials after Cracker Barrel representatives appeared at a meeting revealing that the national chain plans to offer a limited amount of beer, wine and cocktails in its Pennsylvania locations.

Get our free mobile app

Cracker Barrel requested a liquor license transfer from Slide Tom's Bristol LLC (which is out of business). The request was unanimously approved.

The chain has been asking for customer feedback and listened to the request for a beer or glass of wine with dinner.

Pennsylvania is one of the last states to introduce alcohol to its locations. Cracker Barrels in many other states already offers it.

It doesn't seem like New Jersey does yet. I called the Hamilton Marketplace location on Route 130 in Hamilton Township and was told by an associate that they don't offer alcohol at this time.

Don't get too excited though. The Bensalem Cracker Barrel isn't turning into a full-fledged bar. There will only be a limited menu of alcohol, to enhance to dining experience.

The article quotes Attorney Ken McDermott telling the Bensalem Council, "I want to emphasize that it's a very limited alcohol menu. We're not going to turn it into a sports bar. It's going to compliment the existing menu or options most customers know. The store will appear exactly the same, the same footprint we have is what is in place."

If you've never been to a Cracker Barrel, it's described as a "friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. The homestyle dishes you love, made with care."

Cracker Barrel Bensalem is located at 3611 Horizon Boulevard.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.