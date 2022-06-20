Bensalem, PA Outdoor Family Movie Night TONIGHT

It's a beautiful day and the weather's looking good for tonight. How about taking your family and meeting your friends for an outdoor movie? I thought you'd like that idea.

I've got just the place for you to go.

Tonight (Monday, June 20th) is Family Movie Night in Bensalem. Sounds like fun to me.

The Bensalem Lions Club is hosting this FREE event and guess which movie will be shown? The crazy popular Disney movie, Encanto.

The movie will be shown at dusk at the Bensalem Township Amphitheater located at Central Park on Byberry Road.

Make sure to bring along some chairs or a blanket to get comfortable to watch the movie. You may want to go a little early to grab a great viewing spot since the weather is so nice today.

If you like to snack while you watch the movie the Snack Stand will be open to purchase treats and for a special one night only deal there will be $1 hot dogs.

Remember, admission is FREE.

Talk about saving money. Movie prices are so ridiculously high, like everything else right now, so to bring your whole family to a movie for free is a real treat. You should take advantage of these free events when they come up. They're aren't many these days.

Go have some fun. I'm sure you'll be singing along to the movie. I thought so. Don't be bashful. I'm sure you won't be the only one. Lol.

It's a great way to kick off summer vacation.

Have fun.

