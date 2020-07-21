Outdoor Movie Night at Peddler’s Village Next Week

Peddler's Village is hosting an Outdoor Movie Night, according to their website, and they'd love for you and your family to come and enjoy.

It's happening on Thursday, July 30th, on Red Barn Field. The family friendly movie, Onward, will being shown. It's rated PG. You can check in starting at 7pm, try your luck at a trivia game starting at 8pm, and the movie will start when it starts to get dark, around 8:45pm.

If you're wondering how this is all going to work with social distancing, Peddler's Village is creating "family circles," which will be six feet away from other groups. You can fit six people in one family circle. Each family circle is $30. You have to have a reservation in order to attend. Make a reservation by clicking here. Your family circle price includes popcorn and water. That's a great deal. It's much more expensive for a family to go to the movies. Bathrooms will be available. You will be asked to wear face masks when not in your family circle.

If I were you, I'd dine at one of Peddler's Village's awesome restaurants before the show (my favorite is Hart's Tavern). If you eat at Cock 'n Bull/Hart's, Buttonwood Grill or Earl's New American, you'll get 15% off your bill when you show them your movie receipt.

You'll also be able to pre-order food and drink packages. There's are Wine and Cheese baskets and Beverage Buckets available. Click here for those details.

Feel free to bring stuff to make it a comfy night, like chairs, blankets and pillows.

Enjoy.