BREAKING: Three People Shot in Bensalem, PA Halloween Night, Reports Say

Three people were reportedly shot in Bensalem (Bucks County), Pa. Tuesday evening.

The news was first reported by FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Keeley says the shooting, which took place just before 8 p.m., happened on the 2600 block of Bristol Pike.

The shooting appeared to take place in a shopping center. However, the exact nature of the circumstances surrounding the violence was not immediately clear, but of course, it is Halloween night which means it could have been a busy night in the area.

Reports from multiple outlets say that at least one victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

Locals are reporting a large police presence in the area as well on social media.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they become available.