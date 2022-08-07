1 Dead, 7 Others Injured (Including Baby) in Horrifying Wrong Way Crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

At least one person has died and several others were critically injured following a bizarre and horrifying crash Saturday evening just off I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say that two vehicles — a Mitsubishi Mirage and a Mercury Grand Marquis — were in the wrong direction on the off-ramp for Academy Road.

They were hit by a Nissan vehicle, traveling in the correct direction on the ramp.

It happened on the offramp for Academy Road on the Southbound side of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 pm Saturday night.

The driver of the Mirage — one of the vehicles heading in the wrong direction — was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The other passengers in that mirage (a 2-year-old baby, a teenager, and an adult woman) are all in critical condition, according to media reports from 6 ABC.

The baby was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital, NBC 10 says. He is listed in "extremely critical condition" they say.

Two passengers from the Mercury — the other vehicle heading the wrong direction — were also reported to be in critical condition, as of Saturday evening.



Meanwhile, the passengers inside Nissan are hospitalized, but they're in stable condition, reports say.





Television footage from the scene showed the mangled-up vehicles. The cleanup closed the roadway for several hours Saturday night. The roadway, however, has since reopened.

