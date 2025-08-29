He's one of the biggest pop stars of the year, so it is NOT surprising that his upcoming concert in Philly is completely sold out. But we want YOU to go to the show.

Benson Boone is coming to the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center) in South Philly on Wednesday night (September 3). The show has been sold out for months, but we saved tickets JUST for you, courtesy of Warner Records.

Listen all Labor Day Weekend on 94.5 PST for your chance to win! When you hear the cue... enter to win exclusively on the 94.5 PST app. It's that easy.

Get our free mobile app

Good luck from the station that's hooking you up with tickets to the fall's biggest concerts in Philly... your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Winner(s) will randomly be selected from valid entries. Contest open to residents of PA & NJ.