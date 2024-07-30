The wait is finally over. Beer drinkers, unite!

There's a brand new brewery in Mercer County and it's ready to open.

It's called Bent Iron Brewing Company. It's the very first brewery in Hamilton Township. Cheers to that!

I told you about it last winter, when the work was getting underway. It's located at 70 Extonville Road.

A few of my friends went to the soft opening over the weekend and gave it two thumbs up.

The doors will open this Friday, August 2 from 12-9pm.

Saturday, August 3rd - 12-9pm.

Sunday, August 4th - 12-9pm.

Get our free mobile app

It has a cool, rustic farm feel, complete with barn doors and beautiful scenery.

It's described on its website as Central New Jersey's Farm Brewery.

Just in time to enjoy the rest of summer and cooler temperatures in the fall, there's an awesome outdoor patio with a serving window, plenty of picnic tables (with cute umbrellas), and two firepits.

It's the perfect place to hang out and relax with your friends while drinking some top notch beer. You can bring food or have it delivered.

Large group of friends having fun and drinking beer at a restaurant Antonio_Diaz loading...

You can check out the hop yard, listen to live music, play lawn or table games (are you good at Jenga?), bring your friends for trivia nights, and catch a game on one of the four indoor TVs.

The inside is air-conditioned, by the way, if you don't love the warmer temps.

There's a private party space you can rent out as well. It would be a great for milestone birthday parties, wedding parties...anything you can think of.

READ MORE: There have been 14 reported UFO sightings in NJ in 2024; here's where

Make sure you subscribe to the newsletter so you can "Get Bent"...stay up to date on everything that's going on at Bent Iron.

For more information and to plan your visit, click here.

I can't wait to visit.

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker