Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly, and the closure is permanent.

Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news.

I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the "Bertucci's Closed Restaurant Hotline." A recorded message said, "We are very sorry that your favorite location is closed. We want to thank you for the years of loyalty to Bertucci's."

Although this news may come as a surprise to you, it seems logical as the Italian restaurant chain once again filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.

It's the second time the chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in recent years. The first filing was back in 2018. At that time, 15 of its restaurants were closed down, according to LevittownNow.com.

This court filing this week stated that because of the ongoing challenges from the pandemic and inflations, profits are down and expenses are up.

The chain has seemingly abruptly closed restaurants across the country this week, according to a report from CBSNews.com.

So I checked around and the Marlton, NJ location has also closed, leaving only one location in the Garden State. The remaining restaurant is in Mount Laurel, NJ.

The next closest location to the Oxford Valley restaurant is the Huntington Valley, PA location, according to their website.

The restaurant chain was once a very popular place to enjoy a dinner out with family or friends, but that popularity seems to have waned over the past few years.

Bertucci's is described on Google as a, "Kid-friendly chain serving classic Italian meals & pizzas, plus cocktails, wine & beer.

