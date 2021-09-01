We're just getting some of our first images of a tornado that has devastated parts of Mullica Hill, NJ.

The first images and video were shown on NBC 10 veteran South Jersey reporter Cydney Long.

The damage appears to be centered in the area of Josephine and Marvin Lanes in Harrison/Mullica Hill, NJ.

"At least 9 homes are destroyed," NBC 10's Cydney Long reported Wednesday evening. The veteran reporter described the scene as horrifying, saying she's never sen anything like this in her career.

As of 7:20 pm, there were no reported severe injuries via first responders on the scene who were interviewed by Cydney during NBC10's live coverage.

