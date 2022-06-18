School’s Out, But One New Jersey College Ranks In America’s Top For Best Dorms

The year was 2012, I was freshman at West Virginia University. I'll never forget the freshman dorm I had to live in. The dorm was called Arnold Hall and it doesn't even exist anymore. They took it down because it was an eyesore for the university. It was once a hospital, and then they decided to let students live there. It was creepy and very old.

At the time, I thought living in Arnold Hall was paradise, but now that I think about it, it was disgusting. The walls were dirty, the carpets were filthy, and my windows had metal bars on the outside of them. It was like jail, but it was a fun jail with hundreds of idiotic drunk college students. This was a picture of Arnold Hall from the outside....

It didn't look that bad from the outside, but I am telling you, it was a disaster in the inside. Is it weird that I kind of miss it though?!

Anyway, Niche did a 2022 study that found the best college dorms in the country. Niche says, "The Best College Dorms ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews. Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding campus housing that is safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices."

Congratulations to Ramapo College! The public liberal arts college in Mahwah has the best dorms in New Jersey and the 29th best college dorms in the country. That's impressive. Do you know how many colleges and universities there are in the country? There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities, Ramapo is in the top 30 for having the best dorms. Cool, congratulations to the college and students. Here's a good example of the dorms:

One review Ramapo alumni says, "My time at Ramapo were some of the best years of my life. The faculty and staff genuinely care about students, the education is top-notch, and the students are kind and community-oriented. There are lots of clubs and organizations to get involved in. The campus and surrounding areas are breath-taking, and it's in close proximity to shopping and NYC. The residence halls really are as great as people say, and they are clearly the best in the state by far!"

