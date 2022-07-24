It's National Hot Dog Day! As if we needed a reason to celebrate, we've put together a list of a dozen of the best and most inventive hot dog spots in South Jersey and at the Jersey Shore.

Whether you're craving something simple or over the top, from Bordentown to Cape May, you'll find mouthwatering dogs at all 12 of these joints below. Hey, why not try them ALL when you get the chance!

And, if we missed any of your favorite hot dog spots, let us know so we can add them to our list.

12 of the Best Hot Dog Joints in South Jersey In the mood for a hot dog? Whether you're craving something simple or over the top, here are a dozen of South Jersey's best spots to get your dog on!

