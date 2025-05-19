Hidden Gem Pennsylvania Town Known as Hot Dog Capital of the World
Do you like hot dogs?
If you're answer is yes, then you need to visit this small city in Pennsylvania.
Why you ask?
Because it's known as the Hot Dog Capital of the World, according to Yahoo Life.
That's quite a title.
One of the reason for the accolades is that Greek immigrants settled in the area during the early 20th century and opened hot dog restaurants throughout the city.
New Castle, Pennsylvania is known as the Hot Dog Capital of the World
The city is New Castle. Have you ever been there?
READ MORE: Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs Reopens With New Owners
It's a little over 5 hours from Philadelphia. It's population is only about 21,000 people.
It's also the Fireworks Capital of America
Not only is it the Hot Dog Capital of the World, it's also the Fireworks Capital of America.
It's an historic city with a long-standing pyrotechnics industry in the area.
Road trip!
I've never been to New Castle, but the food scene is apparently awesome.
MP Coney Island's chili dogs attracts people from all over
The biggest food draw to the city are the world-famous chili dogs at MP Coney Island, the other reason New Castle is the known as the Hot Dog Capital of the World.
Don't they look delicious? Yum.
Oh boy, I love a good chili dog. They also make chili fries, which look amazing too. Check out the menu.
MP Coney Island is family owned and has been open since way back in 1923.
READ MORE:
The restaurant's slogan is, "It's all about the chili."
The chili recipe is over a century old
The recipe for the famous chili is over 100 years old.
MP Coney Island is located at 2712 Wilmington Road in New Castle, PA.
There are going to be five MP Coney Island locations
Over the years, it's expanded to four, almost five other locations.
If you can't make it to the restaurant, you can order their world-famous chili online by clicking here.
10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Pennsylvania
Gallery Credit: Gianna
Top 16 Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST