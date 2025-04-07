This Trenton Bar Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Irish Pub

There’s nothing better than getting all of your friends together and going out for a nice drink either on the weekends or after work.

Grabbing a cold beer and some appetizers with friends are some of life’s most simple pleasures.

There are so many places in New Jersey to grab a beer or drink for any occasion. I personally love a good low-key bar. I don’t always need the fancy appetizers and cocktails.

Sometimes a cold beer and a shot will do just fine. If you’re looking for a great Irish pub where you can bring your friends and have a great time, there’s one spot in particular that you need to check out.

There’s an Irish pub in Trenton that has been named the best Irish pub in all of New Jersey.

If you’re a sucker for a great vibe and a perfectly pooured Guiniess, the spot that NJ.com named the best irish bar in New Jersey is for sure a spot you want to check out.

Where is New Jersey's Best Irish Pub?

Located on the Trenton/Hamilton border, Tir na NOg has been rated the best Irish pub in all of New Jersey. It’s a bar that is full of character, plus it’a been serving bar-goers since 1991.

You can also get yourself inducted into their Whiskey Ambassador Program if you try all of their Irish whiskeys.

There are 32 different kinds that you can try, and the whole experience gets you a jacket plus different patches to add to your collection along the way.

There’s something so comforting about this bar, and it truly is full of so much character. Tir na NOg is located at 1324 Hamilton Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey!

