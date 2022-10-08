Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?
It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
That's where culinary experts come in. It's so hard to choose the best steakhouse in the state for a few reasons. First, how could you ever try them all?
Secondly, could you base your decision on anything but your personal taste? I couldn't, but foodie experts often can, and that's why we listen to what they have to say.
This time around, we open our minds to what the people at Mashed had to say about steakhouses in New Jersey. With a name like that, it seems like they would have a solid opinion about this topic.
So, where do they say we should go to get the best steak in New Jersey? After their research, they made that choice, and their focus landed on Little Falls.
So get ready to head to Passaic County, and be ready to have an amazing meal. Set your GPS for Rare, The Steak House.
This restaurant is absolutely beautiful, and the food gets rave reviews from regulars and experts alike. So, get to Rare and enjoy those steaks hand-picked by their chef Dino Suriano.