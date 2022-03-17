This list is a fun one, fantastic seaside boardwalks from around America. The cool thing here is that New Jersey has several of these great boardwalks right here for you to enjoy locally in the Garden State. 🌊

I personally think we have the best “original” boardwalks in the nation. Atlantic City was America’s “first” boardwalk. Our boardwalks are the originals and everyone else is trying to copy our look and feel. There is even a certain smell of ocean and boardwalk food that many can’t replicate.

According to a recent article from Trending Travel here are 15 of the best boardwalks in America. As I mentioned their list begins with the original Atlantic City, which was America’s first boardwalk built in 1870.

15 BEST BOARDWALKS IN AMERICA

Atlantic City

America’s Original and New Jersey’s longest boardwalk at more than 5 miles in length.

Daytona Beach, Florida

Home to one of America’s most famous beaches

Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Not really a true boardwalk, but it has the look and feel

Hollywood Beach, Florida

The “Atlantic City of the South”

Jones Beach, New York

Known for great concerts at their bandshell and Jones Beach Theatre

Mission Beach, San Diego

Features their historic seaside amusement park.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Features a 1.2 mile long boardwalk with lots of attractions and activity

Ocean City, Maryland

Features a 2.25 mile long boardwalk with lots of great food options and is dog friendly.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Features a mile long seaside boardwalk.

Riegelmann Boardwalk, Coney Island, New York

The iconic New York seaside community.

Santa Cruz Boardwalk, California

This California boardwalk features some of the oldest rides and attractions.

Seaside Heights, New Jersey

2.1 miles of wooden boardwalk in Ocean County is one of the best.

Venice Beach, California

Southern California’s second largest tourist attraction

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Known for great hotels, shopping, nightlife and the world’s longest pleasure beach.

Wildwoods Boardwalk, New Jersey

Dates back to 1890.

What is your favorite boardwalk? Let us know your favorite and post your comments below 👇🏻

