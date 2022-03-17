Best Seaside Boardwalks in America and New Jersey Has a Bunch On The List 🌊
This list is a fun one, fantastic seaside boardwalks from around America. The cool thing here is that New Jersey has several of these great boardwalks right here for you to enjoy locally in the Garden State. 🌊
I personally think we have the best “original” boardwalks in the nation. Atlantic City was America’s “first” boardwalk. Our boardwalks are the originals and everyone else is trying to copy our look and feel. There is even a certain smell of ocean and boardwalk food that many can’t replicate.
According to a recent article from Trending Travel here are 15 of the best boardwalks in America. As I mentioned their list begins with the original Atlantic City, which was America’s first boardwalk built in 1870.
15 BEST BOARDWALKS IN AMERICA
Atlantic City
America’s Original and New Jersey’s longest boardwalk at more than 5 miles in length.
Daytona Beach, Florida
Home to one of America’s most famous beaches
Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Not really a true boardwalk, but it has the look and feel
Hollywood Beach, Florida
The “Atlantic City of the South”
Jones Beach, New York
Known for great concerts at their bandshell and Jones Beach Theatre
Mission Beach, San Diego
Features their historic seaside amusement park.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Features a 1.2 mile long boardwalk with lots of attractions and activity
Ocean City, Maryland
Features a 2.25 mile long boardwalk with lots of great food options and is dog friendly.
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Features a mile long seaside boardwalk.
Riegelmann Boardwalk, Coney Island, New York
The iconic New York seaside community.
Santa Cruz Boardwalk, California
This California boardwalk features some of the oldest rides and attractions.
Seaside Heights, New Jersey
2.1 miles of wooden boardwalk in Ocean County is one of the best.
Venice Beach, California
Southern California’s second largest tourist attraction
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Known for great hotels, shopping, nightlife and the world’s longest pleasure beach.
Wildwoods Boardwalk, New Jersey
Dates back to 1890.
What is your favorite boardwalk? Let us know your favorite and post your comments below 👇🏻
