The Big Story at Philadelphia's 6abc Action News is apparently about meteorologist Cecily Tynan.

Cecily Tynan Has a "Huge Personal Announcement"

Cecily Tynan, the legendary meteorologist on Philadelphia's most watched TV station, 6abc Action News, has been with the station since 1995. She is one of the most recognizable faces on the station and in Philadelphia TV history.

She shared on social media this morning (Thursday, July 23) that she plans to make a huge professional/personal announcement on tonight's 6 pm broadcast of 6abc Action News.

The post included a meme that says "I CAN'T KEEP CALM because I have BIG NEWS COMING UP!"

So we're wondering...

What is Cecily Tynan's Big Announcement?

Tonight's news from Cecily could be anything honestly, right?

If it's a professional piece of news? Is she about to start a new project like a podcast? Or is it a piece of personal news? Did her family adopt a new pet, perhaps?

Or is it something more serious that we'd all be super sad to hear... like is Cecily about to retire from 6abc? Oh no! She has had more than 30 year run at the station. That's unprecedented in local media. Could it be the end of that? We know that weather forecasts could be in the good hands of Adam Joseph as well.

And the station has seen its fair share of changes in recent years. Most notably, of course, Jim Gardner retried from the station in 2022 after a career that spanned more than four decades.

Of course, all of this is just speculation at this point. So I guess we'll be watching tonight at 6 to see what news Cecily has to share with us!

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST