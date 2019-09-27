Billie Eilish Just Announced Dates For Philly & NJ

Billie Eilish just announced dates for her "Where Do We Go?" World Tour 2020 and Philly and Newark are 2 of the cities included.

Billie will play the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, March 13 and the Prudential Center on Monday, March 16.

On Twitter, Billie told fans to register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan to get early access to tickets. (She even walks you through the registration process).

Billie played a sold out show on June 15 at The Met in Philly. That performance prompted the website mcall.com to proclaim her "the new Taylor Swift."

Today's tour announcement kicks off a busy weekend for the 17-year old singer. Tomorrow night, Billie will be the musical act on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.