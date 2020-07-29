Black Lives Matters March in Princeton This Saturday

Another Black Lives Matter march will be taking place in Princeton this Saturday (August 1st), according to The Patch. All are welcome to attend.

The same Princeton resident who organized the first Black Lives Matter march in Princeton (July 12th), Shariese Katrell, is hosting this march as well, along with the Black Mother's Rising founder, Nakeisha Holmes-Ammons, and Ranjit Arapurakal, an activist from The Equality Coalition.

Similar to the first march, this event will kick off at 1:30pm. Everyone will assemble at the Princeton Family YWCA on Paul Robeson Place. The march will proceed down Paul Robeson Place to Tulane Street, make a right onto Nassau Street, then, another right on Witherspoon Street, making a stop at 2:30pm at Hinds Plaza to hear inspirational speakers tell the crowd about their experiences, and express their hope for the future. At around 3:45pm, all attending will march on, going up Paul Robeson Place, ending back at the Princeton Family YMCA. Make sure you stick around because there will be more speakers, music, and cool performers.

"Individuals in this society should look beyond stereotypical stigmas of Black and Brown men and women; we are not just athletes, entertainers, and cooks; encouraging and embracing how Black and Brown people are intelligent, leaders, and help build this country is important to educational history. I will continue to stand up for the violation of civil rights and injustices of Black and Brown people. Love doesn't need to be taught, hatred needs to be unlearned," Nakeisha Holmes-Ammons said.

If you're planning on attending, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Organizers also suggest that you bring water.

Go out and let your voice be heard.