We’ve all been in the same position. Slowly creeping through a crowded parking lot, dodging shopping carts, tailing a lost driver who’s clearly not sure where they’re going, and then suddenly, they whip into a spot without a single blinker in sight.

Read More: TSA No Longer Requires Shoe Removal at Philadelphia Airport

Parking lots can make you feel really overstimulated sometimes. No clear lanes, random crosswalks, and plenty of people doing their own thing. So, it’s easy to assume the rules of the road don’t really apply the same way once you pull off the main street.

Here’s the thing: just because you’re in a parking lot doesn’t mean you’re off the hook for using your turn signal.

Do You Have To Use Your Turn Signals in PA Parking Lots?

Canva Canva loading...

According to Pennsylvania law, turn signals are required whenever you’re making a turn or changing direction, including in parking lots. The Vehicle Code doesn’t make exceptions based on where you’re driving. So technically, if you’re turning into a parking spot, merging into a lane, or swinging around a corner in a lot, you should be using that blinker.

Will you always get ticketed for it? Probably not, but if an accident happens and you didn’t signal, that could definitely work against you when it comes to fault or insurance.

So while it might seem like overkill, it’s actually super important. Even in a Target parking lot, it can keep you and others safer. So many car accidents tend to happen in parking lots because it can be a little bit of a free-for-all.

Moral of the story? Don’t retire your blinker just because you’re off the main road.

13 Musicians You Probably Didn’t Know Are from Pennsylvania From global superstars to rock legends and hip-hop icons, Pennsylvania has produced some serious musical talent. Gallery Credit: Gianna