Lace up your sneakers! The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is returning to Philly on Sunday, May 1.

This 10-mile run has been a long-standing Philly tradition for over 40 years. And like many events happening this year thanks to the pandemic, this one will also be returning for the first time since 2019.

So everyone's eager to get back out there, enjoy the spring air, and enjoy feeling that runner's high with runners of all levels! More than 27,000 people are expected to take part in the run. This year, as a health and safety measure, all participants have been required to be full vaccinated, according to their website.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Broad Street near City Hall. Racers will run through the city and end at the NovaCare Complex on Pattison Avenue.

And as always, it's for an amazing cause. Proceeds benefit charity partners such as the American Cancer Society, The American Association of Cancer Research, the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Students Run Philly Style, and Back On My Feet.

If you're not in the race, but will be in Philly on Sunday, plan on those road closures beginning as early as 2 a.m.

2 a.m. Pattison Ave from S 20th St to Broad St

4 a.m. Broad St from Olney Ave to Windrim Ave

7 a.m. Broad St from Windrim Ave to Pattison Ave

7 a.m. 15th St from Arch St to Chestnut St

7 a.m. JFK Blvd from Broad St to 16th St

7 a.m. 16th Street from JFK Blvd to Market St

7 a.m. Market St from 16th St to Broad St

7 a.m. Hartranft St from Broad St to Citizens Bank Way

7 a.m. Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft St to Pattison Ave

7 a.m. Pattison Ave from Citizens Bank Way to S Broad St

7 a.m. S 20th St from Packer Ave to Pattison Ave

Registration to join the run closed in February, and spectating on the streets is strongly discouraged, but if you want to catch the action and possibly see someone you know passing through on your tv, you can watch live coverage on NBC10 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.!

