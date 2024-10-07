Earlier today we wondered if pop star Gracie Abrams would be able to perform for her sold out show at The Met in Philadelphia, which was scheduled for Tuesday night.

This, of course, came just hours after Gracie was forced by doctors to postpone Sunday night's show in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.

Well, now we know that Gracie has unfortunately been forced to postpone Tuesday night's concert. The 25-year-old star shared the news in a VERY apologetic message shared to her social media account.

"I was really hoping to be recovered for tomorrow night's show in Philly but am unfortunately still struggling with the vocal injury and am not cleared to perform yet," the singer wrote around 6 p.m. on social media.

The good news, however, is that fans won't have to wait long for the show. In fact, the show is scheduled to be made up in just one week's time.

"It breaks my heart to not be with you as planned, but I am grateful to share that we have new dates for both the reschedule NYC and Philly shows now.

Gracie announced that she'll perform in Philly on Tuesday, October 15th. Don't worry: If you have tickets, you'll be able to use them at the rescheduled show.

Tickets originally purchased for tomorrow's show will be honored on the new date. Fans who are unable to make the new date can get a refund at their original point purchase, the statement said.

"Your time and energy mean the world to me and I can't wait to thank you in person next week if you can make it," Abrams wrote on social media.

Gracie is gearing up for a busy fall. Her solo tour wraps up in Portland, ME later this week. She then joins superstar Taylor Swift at the remaining dates on the Eras Tour as the opening act through the end of the year.