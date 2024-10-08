Things are about to get really sweet in South Philly. The hottest concert of the fall is rolling into South Philly on Tuesday, October 8.

Yes, Sabrina Carpenter is finally bringing the Short n' Sweet Tour to Philly's Wells Fargo Center, and the show is, of course, VERY sold out.

Are you lucky enough to have tickets to the show? We've got EVERYTHING you need to know below:

What time is the Sabrina Carpenter Concert in Philadelphia?

Here's a breakdown of what we can expect inside the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night:

The doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday's concert "starts" at 7:00 p.m.

Yes, there's an opening act for the Short 'N Sweet Tour in Philly:

The opening act Amaarae should be on stage from about 7:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Sabrina Carpenter will hit the stage between 8:20 and 8:40 p.m., we think, per our best guesstimates.

What is the Setlist for Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'N Sweet Concert in Philly?

Yes, the very idea of seeing a concert setlist before a show could be a spoiler. We get it. You like to be surprised.

BUT -- you may be curious, right? So...we DID post it here. Click here to read it. You can click here to view a detailed setlist.

Are Tickets Still Available for Sabrina Carpenter in Philly?

The show is sold out (currently) via Ticketmaster, however, there are some tickets available on the resale sites (like StubHub). Here's a quick breakdown:

In SOME VERY RARE cases, we have heard about venues dropping tickets on the day of a show.

Sabrina Carpenter Philadelphia Composite via Getty Images & Canva loading...

There is absolutely no guarantees, but it may be worth checking the official event listing here.

(Note: Ticketmaster does accept resale tickets that may be over face value).

How Much is Parking at the Wells Fargo Center?

Parking is always available at the venue on the day of the show.

Wondering how much it costs? Well, we can tell you that for most concerts the rates have been about $30 for recent Wells Fargo Center events.

You can pay onsite for parking too, by the way.

But we should warn you that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They only accept digital payments (including all major credit cards, Apple Play, Google Play).

Some people like to pay ahead of time, so yes, you can view the options for reserving your parking in advance here.

Though, we always get asked, so we should tell you: it is NOT required that you pay in advance for parking.

Get our free mobile app

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 4 p.m. for an evening concert.

Looking to plot your entrance or exit? Here's a parking map of the area lots that are available in the stadium complex of Philadelphia:

Wells Fargo Center Parking Map Wells Fargo Center loading...

How Can I get to the Sabrina Carpenter Concert on mass transit?

SEPTA is always an easy answer to get to the stadium complex in South Philadelphia for an event.

It's easy to get there via The Broad Street Line (that's the subway). It drops fans off at the most southern stop on the line, which is the NRG Stadium stop.

NRG Stadium is located near the intersection of Broad and Pattison avenues.

You can board the train anywhere along Broad Street, which makes transferring to the Broad Street Line via Regional Rail service at Suburban Station pretty easy.

SEPTA Wells Fargo Center Composite via Getty Images & Canva loading...

SEPTA has more information available here. You can view the timetables here.

If you haven’t taken the Broad Street Line in some time, the good news is that you can now tap any form of digital payment to ride the Broad Street Line. Like you can ACTUALLY just tap your credit card or Apple Pay.

SEPTA key cards are still required for the regional rail, however.

Where Is the Uber and Lyft Pick-up Lot at the Wells Fargo Center?

OK. This is a little bit of a change in recent years. You can't get a rideshare pickup after the show just anywhere.

They've made a new ride share lot (for both Uber and Lyft). It's now in Lot T.

PRO-TIP: If you’re leaving the venue, you should try to exit at one of the Broad Street entrances and cross over Pattison Avenue.

Lot T is located just across the street (near the corner of Broad and Pattinson).

What is the Bag & Purse Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Usher’s Concert in Philadelphia?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

I know you're wondering about purses. So... here's what you know:

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

Getty Images for iHeartRadio Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.