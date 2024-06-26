Warning for NJ Parents: Never Buy Your Child a Blue Swimsuit
As the temperatures rise, a lot of people around the Garden State are flocking to anywhere they can to stay cool, including swimming pools.
While most of the time an afternoon at the pool is nothing but good 'ole fun, sometimes it can be dangerous. As a parent, please pay attention to this warning.
There is a certain color swimsuit you should never buy your child, ABC TV reports. Can you guess which color it is?
Never buy your child a blue bathing suit
It's blue.
Oh no. That's a popular color for swimsuits. I feel like it's the first color I see in the stores when looking for a swimsuit.
Let's think about this for a minute. If your child is struggling to stay afloat in the pool and goes under, they will blend in with the pool and the water. Most pools are blue on the inside, right?
Nikki Scarnati, a mom of two and a children's swim instructor, was on Good Morning America, warning of the dangers of children in blue bathing suits.
Scarnati also made this Tik Tok Video:
In the video, she says, "Look how difficult it is to see her under the water, and this is in calm water. This is not with a whole bunch of other kids playing, splashing around, and having a good time. Even look in the sunlight, look how difficult it is to see her with that bathing suit on 'cause it's the same color as our environment. So, do not buy a blue bathing suit guys."
That's so scary. It can happen so quickly too.
What color swimsuit should you buy your child?
Buy your child a brightly colored swimsuit
A brightly colored swimsuit is the best choice....neon colors, bright pink, orange, green...anything bright, so your child can be easily spotted by you or a lifeguard under the water.
Keep your children safe this summer. Stay away from blue bathing suits.
